World Bank underscores need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure

Timothy Ngnenbe May - 02 - 2024 , 09:27

A world Bank assessment of the effects of climate change on health systems has underscored the critical importance of strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure, enhancing workforce capacity and integrating climate considerations into the country’s health policies and programmes.

The move, according to the report, was a crucial step towards strengthening resilience of the country's health system in response to the debilitating impact of the global climate crisis.

The report, dubbed “Climate and Health Vulnerability Assessment (CHVA) for Ghana” identified gaps and risks climate change posed to the country’s health sector, including food security, vector-borne diseases, waterborne and water-related diseases, heat-related morbidity and mortality, air quality and respiratory health, as well as mental health and well-being.

The CHVA, which was launched last Tuesday, found that climate change was causing extreme weather events such as floods and droughts, leading to food insecurity, injuries, and the risk of death for two million people.

Again, the report said Ghana was highly vulnerable, particularly to illnesses such as malaria and diarrhoea disease.

Highlights

Launched by the Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Ghana, Prof. Kwasi Torpey, the report shed light on the intricate interplay between climate change and its impact on public health in Ghana using five key variables — precipitation, temperature, sea level, droughts and floods.

The study identified that health issues related to heat, air pollution and infectious diseases were on the rise, with the elderly, youth and children being the most vulnerable.

The CHVA for Ghana also indicated that the country's climate varied in temperature and rainfall, with projections showing decreased rainfall and higher temperatures.

For instance, the report established that over the past 50 years, the country had experienced 22 major climate events, affecting millions of people with droughts, floods, wildfires and storms.

Another of the key highlights of the findings is the stark vulnerability of certain sub-populations, including the elderly, women, children and those living in rural areas. The report stressed the need to provide sustained and holistic health and climate change financing and monitoring climate-related health expenditures in line with policy commitments.

Crucial report

The lead author of the report and Head of Department, Biological, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Ghana School of Public Health, Prof. Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, said the research was crucial because by analysing vulnerabilities and adaptive capacities, decision-makers could identify areas for improvement and allocate resources effectively.

Touching on the way forward, Prof. Dzodzomenyo said addressing the adaptive capacity gaps in the country in the short to medium-term would require the implementation of a 10-year plan to make the country’s health sector resilient to climate change and integrate its objectives and activities into other relevant sectors.

Prioritise report

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Robert Taliercio, said the World Bank had changed its mission to ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity on a livable planet.

The Sustainable Development Programme Leader at the World Bank said the findings of the study was a clarion call for collective efforts from policymakers, government agencies, civil society organisations, international partners and healthcare practitioners to forge targeted and innovative solutions to mitigate the adverse health effects of climate change in the country.