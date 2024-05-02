Let’s deal with maritime challenges on the continent — President

May - 02 - 2024

Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for enhanced cooperation among African maritime forces to address the myriad of security challenges facing the continent's coastal sector.

He mentioned some of the challenges to include piracy, illegal fishing, human trafficking and terrorism, which require collective action to address. "By working together, sharing intelligence and coordinating our efforts, we can effectively address maritime security threats and safeguard our maritime domain," the President said.

He added that maritime security was crucial for international trade, regional stability and economic growth.

Event

The President was addressing the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa in Accra. The three day event was on the theme: "Cooperation at sea, safeguarding African maritime security".

It was organised by the US Navy and Marine Corps, in collaboration with the Ghana Navy. Participants included government officials and military leaders from over 40 countries from four continents who are discussing maritime security, protection of coastal communities and building coastal economies.

Participants are also sharing experiences, building their capacity and enhancing cooperation to address Africa's maritime security challenges. It is also aimed at strengthening strategic-level relationships to help facilitate better regional cooperation to deal with maritime threats.

Commendation

The President commended the organisers for their effort in promoting cooperation and collaboration among African maritime forces. He also acknowledged the importance of external initiatives such as joint exercises with other foreign naval ships such as "Obangame Express", "Grand NEMO" and "Flintlock" in enhancing inter-operability and building of capacity among African naval forces.

President Akufo-Addo further highlighted the nation’s commitment to maritime security, including investment in the Ghana Navy and the establishment of a new naval base in the Western Region.

He reaffirmed the country's commitment to democracy, sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, while calling for enhanced collaboration among African maritime forces to ensure a safer, more secure and prosperous maritime environment for all.

US-Ghana cooperation

Earlier in an interaction with journalists, the US Ambassador to Ghana,Virginia Palmer, also stressed the importance of cooperation in maritime security to combat illegal activities in the region's coastal waters.

She commended the Ghana Navy and the government for co-hosting the event, highlighting the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries in other areas such as trade, development, law enforcement and security collaborations.

Ghana, the ambassador added, had been a leader in regional security and a champion of democracy, with President Akufo-Addo being a vocal advocate of democratic norms. She said the US had provided significant security assistance to Ghana, including a $28 million support last year for training and supply of equipment for the Ghana Navy and other security forces.

Appreciation

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, called for strategic ocean use for national development and expressed appreciation to the US government for its continuous support.

The Commander of US Naval Forces Europe and Africa, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, highlighted the significance of the event and the benefit of protecting exclusive economic zones.

The Commander of US Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, Major General Robert B. Sofge, also said that there was the need to sustain such collaborations to help address complex international security challenges.