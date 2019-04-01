Speaker extols Roads Minister’s deeds

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, has commended the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, for being regular in attending upon the House to answer questions relating to his ministry.
Speaking in Parliament last Friday, Prof. Oquaye said Mr Amoako-Atta was one of the few Ministers of State who went to Parliament regularly anytime his services were needed.
That posture, he said, was unlike that of some ministers who rather delegated their deputies to answer questions on their behalf in Parliament.
Prof. Oquaye urged Mr Amoako-Atta, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West, to keep up the attitude of responding to the calls of Parliament and asked other ministers to emulate the example.
For his part, the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, also lauded Mr Amoako-Atta for his attendance and punctuality in Parliament to answer questions whenever they were posed to his ministry.
He particularly commended Mr Amoako-Atta for the precise and cogent answers he gave to the questions.
Per the practice in Parliament, MPs occasionally file questions for various ministers to answer on government's plans towards the execution of projects in their respective constituencies.
Road projects
Mr Amoako-Atta was in Parliament last Friday to answer questions posed by some MPs on some road projects in their respective constituencies.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Krachi West, Ms Helen Adjoa Ntoso, asked the minister when work on the Dambai Lake Side to Kete Karachi; Osramani Junction to Osramani and its town roads; Ehiamankyene Junction to Ehiamankyene and its town roads, and Ntewusu town roads would resume and be completed.
Answering, Mr Amoako-Atta said some of the road projects were being upgraded, while others were being reconstructed.
The NPP MP for Manhyia North, Mr Collins Owusu-Amankwah, also asked the minister when Kumasi roads would be completed.
Responding to the question, Mr Amoako-Atta said as part of the facelift programme for Kumasi, many projects, ranging from asphalting of roads, concrete overlays, rehabilitation, upgrading and partial reconstruction with bituminous surfacing, were being undertaken.