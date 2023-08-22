Electricity tariff goes up by 4.22%

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 22 - 2023 , 15:15

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a 4.22 per cent increase in tariffs for electricity.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review conducted for the third quarter of 2023.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Ishmael Ackah the primary objective behind the tariff adjustment is to ensure that the real value of the cost of providing utility services is upheld.

The new tariff structure maintains the existing rates for lifeline customers, as well as for industrial customers and non-residential entities like hairdressing salons, barbering shops, chop bars, tailoring and dress-making shops, cold stores, and other small- to medium-scale businesses.

Therefore, these segments of customers will not experience any changes or increments in their electricity tariffs.

In terms of water tariffs, the lifeline customers will also benefit from a freeze on tariff adjustments, with no increase or alteration (0%) in their rates. However, for all other categories of water consumers, the PURC has approved a 1.18 per cent increase in tariffs.

Below is the full statement from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC):