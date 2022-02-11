Prof. Oduro Owusu inducted as Presby University College President

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has been inducted into office as President of the Presbyterian University College of Ghana (PUCG), promising to make the institution a top-notch tertiary outfit in the country.
He said the major focus would be on how to promote the adoption of appropriate innovations through basic and demand-driven research, as well as effective student enrolment and other outreach programmes.
At his investiture at the main campus of the university college at Abetifi in the Eastern Region last Saturday (January 30), he said, “I will provide strategic leadership to ensure that the Presbyterian University remains financially stable and make a mark on world universities’ rankings in all possible ranking categories.”
He is the third president of the institution and takes over from Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, who has retired.
Prof. Owusu said his service was a call to inspire and bring hope to the students, staff and all stakeholders.
“We can chart a new path to greater heights in the annals of the university by upholding the values of truth, honesty, integrity, humility, sobriety, discipline, hard work and faith in God,” he said.
Excellence
Prof. Owusu indicated that excellence would be his watchword.
“Under my leadership, the pursuit of excellence and innovation will particularly be encouraged for their relevance to the development of the nation – directly or through the training of high calibre morally upright result-oriented graduates – and partnering with other research and development institutions/agents worldwide to make recognised outstanding contributions to the global community,” he noted.
That, he said, would create an enviable reputation for the university as a beacon of discipline, excellence and moral uprightness.
Prof. Owusu commended the past and present faculty members and staff for their relentless efforts and commitment to the success of the mission and vision of the university.
He expressed the hope that he could count on the commitment of all towards the full attainment of the PUCG's mission.
Strategic consultations
According to Prof. Owusu, he had learnt a lot about the university and also visited the Omanhene of Kwahu, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, as well as other chiefs in the Kwahu enclave to engage in strategic consultations with regard to the university's management.
He, therefore, stated he had gone through a valuable learning curve after diagnosing the university's problems.
With regard to the Presbyterian Church, Prof. Owusu said it had been celebrated not only as a religious organisation but also a distinguished pioneer in the introduction of quality education in the country.
He indicated that it was in that direction the PUCG was established and dedicated in 2003 to design and implement academic programmes within the context of Christian ethnics.
Present at the investiture were Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), who is also the Chairman for the PUCG; Prof. Nii Ashie Kotei, the Chairman of the University Council; members of the university council, the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and other top clergymen of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.