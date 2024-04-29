PCG Europe Presbytery donates clinic to Nsaba PRESEC

The Europe Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has provided a clinic to the Presbyterian Senior High School at Agona Nsaba to mark Presbytery’s 10th anniversary.

Speaking at the dedication of the school clinic last Wednesday, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rt Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, stated that the PCG was the third largest provider of medical services in the country, which was a testament to the church's commitment to serving the community.

He explained that the PCG had 60 health facilities registered with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), which are located in 12 of the 16 regions of Ghana. "By the end of December 31, 2023, the PCG had 4,296 members of staff and 1,668 beds in its health facilities," he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye explained further that although the church's mission was to prepare people for heaven, "In showing the love of God, we do practical things such as service to humanity.

As we prepare people for heaven, we want them to taste heaven on earth. That is why our church is involved in social services, advocacy and social action." He said as a church in Africa, the PCG recognised the need to partner with the government and other development agencies to help meet people's material needs.

The Headmaster of the school, Rev. Kenneth Osafo Amankwaa, spoke about the profound impact of the clinic on the school community. He noted that the clinic fulfilled a long-standing need for access to quality emergency and routine healthcare, relieving students, teachers and staff from travelling long distances in search of medical assistance.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairperson of the Europe Presbytery, Rev. Edith Addo-Yobo, the Minister in Charge of East London and Chairperson of the 10th Anniversary Planning Committee, explained that the Presbytery undertook the "project with a clear purpose and profound dedication.

We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Nsaba, committing ourselves to a facility that treats ailments and nurtures wellness, dignity and hope.”

She said the Presbytery selected the Nsaba SHS project to widen the reach of the church's social ministry, embodying the values of compassion, solidarity and justice. "We understand that true progress is not just measured by the height of our achievements but by the depth of our compassion and the extent of our solidarity with those in need.

“By investing in this clinic, we are investing in the future of this school, inspiring and motivating us all to continue our service to humanity," she added. Other attendees at the dedication were the Chairperson of the Central Presbytery of the PCG, Rev. Fiifi Foh Arkhurst; the National Director of Development and Social Services, Mrs Teiko Sabah; and the National Director of Education and General Manager of Presbyterian Schools, Mr Daniel Yeboah Hienno.