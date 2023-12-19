Parliamentary Committee satisfied with automated premix fuel system

Daily Graphic Dec - 19 - 2023 , 05:23

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs has paid a working visit to the automated premix fuel dispensing and monitoring system sites at Nungua and Chokor in the Greater Accra Region.

The visit was aimed at assessing the functionality of the recently inaugurated system that promises to revolutionise the premix fuel supply chain.

The system, commissioned by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on September 5, 2023, has attracted attention for its potential to ensure efficiency and transparency in a sector historically challenged by diversion, hoarding and illegal activities.

Members of the committee engaged in an in-depth evaluation of the system, meticulously examining its dispensing control units, fuel level sensors, card utilisation and web/mobile application systems.

The committee also gauged how the technology addresses issues of transparency, accountability and stakeholder collaboration.

Applauds

The Chairman of the committee, John Osei Frimpong, on behalf of members, expressed satisfaction over the value of the project and its capacity to guarantee efficiency.

“Our visit today has showcased a remarkable technological breakthrough.

The system has the potential to transform the fishing industry by ensuring fairness and efficiency in the distribution of premix fuel.

“This is a significant stride towards achieving the goals of our fishing sector,” he said.

The committee will now compile its observations and recommendations based on the site visits.

The findings will be presented to Parliament to inform potential policy adjustments to further optimise the efficiency and effectiveness of the premix fuel automation system.

Commitment

The Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrokwa Asare, also expressed optimism about the system's potential.

"The premix fuel automation project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to create a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in the fishing industry,” he said.

“By implementing the advanced technology, we are effectively removing the loopholes that unscrupulous individuals have exploited in the past, thus promoting fairness, accountability and sustainability,"Nana Asare added.



Context

The automated system is anticipated to eliminate illegal activities such as diversion and hoarding, leading to fairer and more sustainable fuel distribution.

Its real-time monitoring capabilities are expected to enhance efficiency, reduce waiting times and improve overall customer satisfaction.

The installation of the system at all 309 landing beaches nationwide is expected to usher in a new era of efficiency in premix fuel supply.

According to the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, so far 50 of the systems were in operation.