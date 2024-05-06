Onua Pa holds health screening for elderly

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2024 , 09:48

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Onua Pa Foundation, which promotes better care for the elderly, has organised a free health clinic for senior citizens at Aseseeso in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The programme saw 150 elderly women and men screened and treated for hypertension, diabetes and other ailments affecting that affect the elderly. The senior citizens also received free medication prescribed by the volunteer doctors and nurses of the foundation.

Joy and Happiness

The participants were also given refreshments in the form of cocoa drinks and snacks. In addition, the foundation donated small gift bags of food to all persons who attended the function, bringing joy to everyone present.

At the function, the Minister-in-charge of the local Presbyterian Church, Rev. Paul Otchere Appiah Otopah, whose premises hosted the event, thanked the volunteers for bringing joy and happiness to the entire community.

Appreciation

In his concluding remarks, the Chairman of Onua Pa Foundation, Blessed Ayisi, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GAPOHA) for providing sponsorship for the entire programme.