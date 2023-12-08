Nsiah-Asare inaugurates KOICA-KH Lab

Severious Kale-Dery Dec - 08 - 2023 , 08:41

The Korean Development Cooperation, KOICA and a Korean health equipment manufacturer, KH Medical, have inaugurated a modern diagnostic laboratory in Accra to augment investigations into ailments.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, cut the sod to commission the diagnostic laboratory at East Legon in Accra to augment the number of laboratories in the country.

Currently, such partnerships have led to over 60 public health laboratories in the country.

The laboratory seeks to provide comprehensive clinical diagnostic testing services of the highest quality, contributing to the improvement of public health in Ghana.

Private sector role

In a statement after touring the facility, Dr Nsiah-Asare commended the contribution of the private sector towards achieving quality universal health coverage.

Dr Nsiah-Asare was happy that KOICA-KH Lab, a high-end diagnostic facility, could be used as a research centre.

Dr Nsiah-Asare said the KOICA-KH Lab was going to be, “an international world class state of the arts," laboratory, and urged the management of the facility to make it truly affordable.

Healthcare

Touching on the government’s effort at ensuring quality health care for Ghanaians, Dr Nsiah-Asare announced that out of the Agenda 111 projects, 91 of them, including one regional hospital, were at various stages of completion.

He said the other remaining 41 projects would be completed by next year December.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hariz Adam, commended the management of the KOICA-KH Lab, stating that the commissioning of the lab marked a significant milestone in the collaborative effort towards advancing healthcare accessibility and quality care in the country.

He said the presence of the ministry at the inauguration was an indication of its admiration of KOICA-KH Lab’s dedication to ensuring universal access to high quality healthcare.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KH Medical, Adam Hong, welcoming the guests explained that “we aim to bridge the healthcare gap by offering advanced diagnostic solutions and promoting equitable access to healthcare across the country.”

The Country Director of KOICA’s Ghana Office, Donghyun Lee, expressed the belief that the laboratory would enhance Ghana’s healthcare.