Israel King of Jews group marks 2024 Passover

Emmanuel Bonney May - 09 - 2024 , 09:30

The Israel King of Jews Church has celebrated its annual Passover Festival in Accra.

Advertisement

The event was on the theme "Deliverance and Total Liberation of the Israelites”. It was attended by members of the church in and outside Accra and other guests. As a memorial, a calf, a goat and a ram were offered as burnt offerings to thank God for the successful Passover festival.

Also, members of the congregation were served with hot meal, meat and drinks while they received communion and had their feet washed. In a jubilant mood, members also danced and sang praises to God for another year of the Passover celebrations.

The Passover marks the liberation of the Jews from the plaque and other painful experiences through the manifestation of God’s power in Moses over Pharaoh. It also commemorates the passing over of Jewish homes when the firstborn sons were killed, and a command by God in memory of Him.

Speaking on the theme, the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, who heads the Israel King of the Jews Church, said the Passover celebration was still relevant in today's life.

He explained that the Passover was a key religious event that must be upheld by Christians, and quoted scriptures including Exodus 12:1-14, Luke 2:41 and Luke 22:7 to back his submission.

He stressed that God had not changed. Instead, it was human beings who had changed, admonishing them to repent and return to God just as the people of Israel did.

Advice

Nakoa Jamson also took the opportunity to advise married couples to endeavour to uphold the dignity and sanctity of their marriage. In doing that, he said they should remain faithful to one another and desist from engaging in extramarital relationships since that was wrong in the sight of God.

"God hates this kind of evil," he said, and advised men not to go after married women. He said this in his sermon at the church's annual Passover festival last Thursday night in Accra at the Eli Yahwe Yir’e Temple.