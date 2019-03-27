Police deploy 1000 cameras across Ghana for monitoring

The Ghana Police Service has deployed robust information and communications technology to enable it to monitor key areas across the country to make up for the shortfall in the police-citizen ratio
.
In what he described as “managing crime with technology”, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, said with the digitisation of police information systems and the deployment of 1,000 cameras throughout the country, Ghanaians should know that they were being watched every step of the way where the cameras had been mounted.
The Kumasi Centre monitors the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and Eastern regions, while the Tamale
The Accra Centre, which is the headquarters, also monitors the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Western North, Volta and Oti regions.
The system gives the police a fair idea of happenings across the country and helps them unravel some of the complicated cases of armed robbery, accidents, hit-and-run cases, among others.
The Daily Graphic had a rare opportunity to visit the Central Monitoring Centre in Accra, where technicians took the team through some key areas in the country on their radar.
With a touch of a button, the technicians took the Daily Graphic team to the Tamale Regional Police Headquarters, the Central Business District of Tamale and straightaway zoomed in on Yendi, where the police had a clear view and understanding of happenings on the ground, and to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters and the Elubo Border.
The system, he said, was currently being piloted, with he (IGP) being able to send messages to policemen but they could not respond or reply.
The IGP said the next phase of the police digitisation project, “Alpha 2”, would be the introduction of Location Based Systems (LBS) into the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at the Police Emergency Command Centre to enable the exact location of callers to be generated on-screen, instead of the caller offering directions to his or her place.
He said an additional 8,000 cameras were expected to be deployed throughout the country to beef up security, not only at national installations but also public places, including private properties.
He, however, explained that the cameras to be used must be in sync with those of the police.
She said the moment a call came through, a case ticket was generated and forwarded to the Dispatch Unit, which would locate the nearest patrol team to assign to that call.
