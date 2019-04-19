Easter Friday: Truck carrying alcoholic drinks crashes into saloon vehicle at Nkronso

One person sustained injuries when a KIA Rio saloon vehicle and a cargo truck had a head-on collision at Nkronso in the Eastern Region on Easter Friday.
The accident happened at 12 a.m when the driver of a cargo truck carrying assorted alcoholic drinks from Accra reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into the saloon vehicle with registration number, ER 1045-11.
An eyewitness, Michael Anim, told Graphic Online that the driver of the truck with registration number, ER 545-18, hit a pothole filled with water in a curve, lost control and landed in the lane of the saloon vehicle which was coming from the Bunso direction.
He said the saloon vehicle driver tried to dodge the truck, by turning into the bush, but the two vehicles run into each other and overturned.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The saloon vehicle had a dent in the front.
The driver of the saloon vehicle sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting