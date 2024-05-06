Dr Agyepong commends workers for sacrifice

Diana Mensah May - 06 - 2024 , 09:44

The Executive Chairman of Zoomlion and Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the company and the broader Jospong Group for their enduring commitment and sacrifices.

Addressing a gathering of employees represented by all the subsidiaries at the headquarters of the conglomerate in Accra to unveil this year's employee month, Dr Agyepong lauded them as the bedrock of the company's growth and global success.

He underscored the theme "Dare to Dream," urging staff to reflect on their individual empowerment and its collective impact on the company. Dr Agyepong placed emphasis on the company's core values of stewardship and people focus, calling on all workers to prioritise the welfare of their colleagues, and retirees.

He accentuated the importance of mutual respect and camaraderie among employees, highlighting the diverse backgrounds that enriched the Jospong family. Dr Agyepong expressed his clear wish for God's protection and long life for all employees to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

He appealed for a culture of unconditional love and forgiveness, drawing inspiration from 1 Corinthians 13. Subsequent to the above, he urged them to prioritise strategic retirement planning, and announced a significant annual allocation for staff welfare, including low-interest loans for personal empowerment.

The guest speaker of the event, Dr Helen Hagan, urged employees to give their best in their roles, likening it to serving a higher purpose. She emphasised the importance of retirement planning for individuals of all ages. The event encapsulated the company's ethos of valuing its workforce as the driving force behind its accomplishments.

There event was heavily attend by Chief Operating Officers of the various clusters, Managing Directors, Chief Directors, among others. There was an after event mini market sales and enough to eat and drink at the event which was also attended by past employees.