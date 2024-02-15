CILT inducts new Governing Council

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 15 - 2024 , 08:51

Fifteen members elected to serve on the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) have been inducted into office.

Six of the newly inducted members were re-elected.

Members

The Council is presided over by Mark Amoama, with Lackson Legah as vice-president (finance).

The others are: Andrews Osei Mensah (Vice-President –Education and Professional Development), Alhaji Saaka Dumba (Vice-President- Road), Ephraim Asare (Vice-President –Logistics), DKY Frimpong-Manso (Vice-President –Rail), Naa Densua Aryeetey (Vice-President –Maritime) and Patrick Andoh (Executive member).

Also inducted to serve on the board are Dr Ebo Hammond (immediate past president), Maxwell Zah (Chairman, Tema Section), Ebenezer O. Adjei (Chairman, Accra Section), Clement Kubakwana (Chairman, Takoradi Section), David Antwi (Chairman, Kumasi Section), Emmanuel Kankam Boadu (Chairman, Sunyani Section), Lynda Owusu-Afriyie (Chairman, WILAT) and Oliver Bowers (Chairman, Next Generation).

They were sworn into office by a Fellow of the CILT, Dr Kofi Mbiah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Progress of CILT

In his address, Mr Amoama said under the new chapter, the council would continue to be at the service of CILT members, industry and the country as a whole.

“I will, with my team once again, position CILT Ghana to achieve its vision and remain the leading professional body for everyone who works in the supply chain, logistics and transport sectors, and also continue to influence and shape government policies, provide education and training at all levels and in all sectors.”

“We will work tirelessly to continue to uplift the institute’s progress to a higher level and hope to extend the professional boundaries of our influence and traverse uncharted territories, all to ensure the advancement of supply chain, logistics and transport in the country and beyond,” the president said.

In specific terms, he said council would develop strategic partnerships with developing partners, develop the institute’s next five-year strategic plan.

“We humbly accept the honour and the challenge of serving you with much optimism and enthusiasm.

The tenets of our profession cannot be downgraded and I assure you that we will uphold them in high esteem.

We shall be very mindful that, as a team, we are only as strong as our weakest link,” Mr Amoama said.

Make a difference

The Deputy Global Chairperson of Women in Logistics and Transport (UK), Dr Doreen Owusu-Fianko, who chaired the event, lauded the past executives for their selfless service to the organisation.

She congratulated the new executive on their success at the election and their induction into office, adding that they had the opportunity make a difference.

CILT International

Later, a reception was held in honour of Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, who has been appointed the first African President of CILT International.