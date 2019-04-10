Be mindful of users’ safety - Electrical cable dealers urged

The Energy Commission is asking dealers in electrical cables to be mindful of the safety of users, as well as the nation, in determining the type of cables they imported into the country.
He advised them to submit samples of their electrical products to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for testing to be sure that those samples were genuine before they could import them.
The Programme Officer of the commission, Mr Stephen Yomoh, gave the charge when he addressed dealers of the Havells Indian Ltd cables range of electrical products in Accra last Friday.
The management of the company demonstrated to retailers and the invited guests at the meeting, the quality of its products and how their usage could avert domestic fires.
They also introduced new led bulbs that were brighter and unbreakable, switch boards and other products.
Electrical regulation
Mr Yomoh said fake cables and wires posed a threat to safety, cautioning the dealers not to focus on what they would gain, but the collective good of the nation.
He said it was to stem the flooding of the market of fake electrical products, which were identified as a major source of electrical fire outbreaks that the government came out with the Electrical Wiring Regulations 2011, (LI 2008).
He explained that the purpose of the regulations was to guide professionals in electrical wiring and installation works and ensure the enforcement of minimum standards of electrical wiring on facilities and also ensure safety of persons, livestock and other property from hazards that arise from the distribution and use of electrical energy.
Mr Yomoh explained that the regulations were also to address the low skills set, lack of standards in the country at that time and the flooding of the market with fake products.
Ghana Standards
Mr Yomoh commended Havells for making its products meet the Ghana Standards GS1009, adding that the products of Havells were subjected to the GSA testing and they passed the test.
The Executive Director of Services Merchandise Limited (SML) Mr Vijay Gokaldas, dealers in Havells products, said its decision to interact with the dealers was to build their relations further.
He said the dealers had over the years, built confidence in the products and it was only fair to discuss issues that could spur them on to sell good products to Ghanaian consumers.
Mr Gokaldas described Havells lifeline plus cables as heat resistant, flame retardant, anti-termite and anti-rodent, adding that the cables had 101 per cent copper conductivity, certified by the Bureau Veritas and were more than 99.95 per cent bare copper conductors.