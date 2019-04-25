Agona Swedru: Tipper truck runs into building; 2 teenagers sustain injuries

A tipper truck loaded with chippings on Wednesday evening run into a building destroying parts of it and other properties within it at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.
The tipper truck with registration number GT 464 W was carrying building materials from Winneba direction towards Agona Abodom.
On reaching Agona Swedru, the driver, Ernest Ahadzie in an attempt at turning to use the Assissim road experienced a brake failure and run into the building.
Sensing danger, two conductors on board stepped out of the moving truck to shout and alert passersby and pedestrians along the road to flee for their lives to prevent casualties.
The two teenagers, Charity Yeboah and Janet Jackson, who were sleeping in the building at the time of the accident were rushed to the Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.
Chief Inspector Sampson Boamah, the station officer at the Swedru Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service advised heavy-duty vehicle drivers to stop using the Assissim road in the Swedru area and rather use the main road through Chapel Square to prevent future accidents.