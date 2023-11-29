37 Military Methodist Presby Church marks 50th anniversary

Mary Anane-Amponsah Nov - 29 - 2023 , 08:38

The 37 Military Hospital Methodist Presbyterian Church has marked its 50th anniversary with a renewed commitment to become the real salt and light in building the church through spreading the gospel and transforming lives in Jesus Christ.

The occasion, on the theme “Celebrating 50 years of living a transformed life through Christ, the hope of Glory”, brought together the clergy, church members and their families to celebrate the goodness and faithfulness of the Lord over the past five decades.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo, in a message, expressed joy about the growth and development of the church that had benefitted a lot of people spiritually and offered hope to many others.

Discipleship

Rev. Dr Boafo tasked the church to take its social responsibilities seriously for the holistic well-being of the individual and the overall well-being of the community they served.

The Presiding Bishop urged the church to continue its quest of raising disciples for the Lord and give a positive witness of the faith to the country.

“Your celebration is coming at the time people called Methodists in Ghana are focusing on discipleship and making intentional efforts to live the transformed life in Jesus Christ,” he said, calling on the church to take up its place and participate, with sacrificial commitment and single-minded devotion, in the task of the church.

Denomination

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, in a message, recounted the humble beginning of the church and said he was glad that the 37 Military Methodist Presbyterian Church has extended its mission field to cover much larger areas where members of the security services and civilians lived.

The church, he said, had done a good job for the past five decades, ministering to all manner of people, “even those who come to the hospital and need an immediate place of spiritual refuge”.

Rt Rev. Prof. Mante said as an interdenominational church, it should continue to uphold its beautiful heritage of denominational traditions, learn from each other and continue to create a beautiful worship environment as envisaged.

Hope

In a brief sermon, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (rtd), said the world was in a period where many people were making God irrelevant in their lives, as they try to find solutions to their own problems.

The church should continue working hard to create hope for people in order to draw them closer to God.

The commanding officer at the 37 Military Hospital, Col Richard Mensah, said the church had remained a steadfast source of support and inspiration to the military community because it had not only nurtured the spiritual well-being but the physical and emotional health of service members and their families.

“As a Military Hospital, we deeply appreciate the partnership and collaboration that have blossomed between us.

“Your 50 years of service exemplify the principles of faith, resilience and unity that resonate with the values of our military,” he said.

The 37 Methodist Presbyterian Church started in 1973 under the chaplaincy of Rev. Lt Col Padi (rtd). Before then, the St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church and the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church at Burma Camp were the only churches in the Ghana Armed Forces.

In December 1973, during a Unit Padre Hour held at the 37 Military Hospital, Other Ranks Canteen, Rt Rev. Col D. T. Padi (rtd) suggested the formation of a church.

Members bought into the idea and the first name adopted was 37 Military Hospital Interdenominational Church.