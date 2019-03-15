13-year-old boy burnt to death at Asafo in Kumasi

A thirteen-year-old boy has been burnt to death at Asafo in Kumasi
.
The remains have since been carried away by the police and deposited at the morgue.
It is not clear how the fire started but some residents said they saw the fire around 5:30 am, at a time the boy was still asleep in the wooden structure, whilst the mother was out on a routine morning exercise.
They said they saw fire coming out of the structure and later spread to other mechanic shops in the enclave.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
One eyewitness said an attempt to break into the wooden structure where the boy was sleeping was not successful because of the intensity of the fire.
A total of about seven shops were burnt to ashes in the process.
More to follow...