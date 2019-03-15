fbpx

13-year-old boy burnt to death at Asafo in Kumasi

BY: Graphic Online
A thirteen-year-old boy has been burnt to death at Asafo in Kumasi.

The boy was sleeping in a wooden shop which also serves as a mechanic shop in the Asafo enclave Friday morning.

The remains have since been carried away by the police and deposited at the morgue.

It is not clear how the fire started but some residents said they saw the fire around 5:30 am, at a time the boy was still asleep in the wooden structure, whilst the mother was out on a routine morning exercise.

They said they saw fire coming out of the structure and later spread to other mechanic shops in the enclave.

One eyewitness said an attempt to break into the wooden structure where the boy was sleeping was not successful because of the intensity of the fire.

A total of about seven shops were burnt to ashes in the process. 

More to follow...