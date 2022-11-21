Fisheries Minister commends GOIL for supplying quality marine gas oil

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has lauded GOIL for the provision of quality marine gas oil and lubricants to fishing vessels.
She noted that local companies such as GOIL were well positioned and capable of providing quality services to sustain the industry.
Delivering the keynote address at a fisheries’ stakeholder meeting on fuel bunkering services for marine vessels in Tema, the minister underscored the importance of fuel bunkering operations in the industry and called for a guaranteed, timely, safe and closely monitored bunkering services that will protect crew members from piracy and other extremist activities.
She entreated offshore marine gas oil bunkering operators within the Ghanaian territorial waters to secure supplies from oil companies who had the requisite operating permits from the regulatory bodies.
Assurance
The Head of Technical and Special Products of GOIL, J.B. Tagoe, assured stakeholders that the company would continue to provide quality services and give customers competitive prices and the best credit facilities.
“We expanded and made ourselves visible at sea, providing you with marine gas oil of highest international standard. Quality is always the cutting-edge differentiator for every customer like you and that is what GOIL provides. GOIL also provides quality marine lubricants that meet your engines’ specifications”, Mr Tagoe told vessel owners.
Protecting sea
The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, encouraged the Fisheries Ministry to continue engaging stakeholders to ensure that the sea was protected against pollution and environmental degradation.
She promised to share good practices with Ghana.
At the end of the discussions, stakeholders called for a roundtable discussion with the Ministry and GOIL to find a lasting solution to the effect of fuel price instabilities and their impact on the smooth operations of the industry.