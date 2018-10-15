Enlisting people based on height is archaic — MP

The Vice Chairperson of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah has lampooned the height criteria used by the security agencies in the country to enlist new recruits as an archaic principle
.
According to him, the era where height was considered as a critical feature before one gets enlisted into any of the security services has long overlived its importance.
“It is so surprising that when we are talking about brain works, we are still relying on
The Manhyia North Member of Parliament who was speaking on Accra-based Citi Fm Monday morning said the enlistment process should rather be focused on intelligence than physical features.
According to him, the height principle prevents many desirous young men and women of getting enlisted into the security services, adding that if such principle is introduced in China, nobody would get enlisted into their military or other security services.