Embrace test for breast cancer — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:34

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on women to be bold to test for breast cancer.

She said it was unfortunate that most women refused to partake in breast cancer screenings because of the fear of being diagnosed of the disease.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential election, made the call at a breast cancer awareness and testing programme organised by the Greater Accra Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felicia Bortey, at Ashiaman.

It was as part of activities to mark October as the month dedicated to breast cancer awareness creation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang maintained that although she sympathised with women for their natural reaction of fear to voluntary cancer screening, experience showed that it was the best option, which could not be discounted.

Status

She stressed that, “knowing about our health status is a good thing in order to avoid as much as possible, unpleasant situations.”

She added that it was time for women to obey the advice of medical practitioners who keep “telling us about the importance of early detection in healthcare delivery”.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), commended the organisers for putting up such a good programme at the doorsteps of women, intented for their benefit.

Other officials who participated in the programme included the Member of Parliament for Ashiaman, Ernest Henry Norgbe; the Greater Accra regional vice chairman, Ibrahim Jaja; the Ashiaman NDC constituency chairman, Sadat Jello; the Greater Accra women’s organiser, Jessica Braimah; the constituency chairman, W. O. Badatu Iddrisu, and the Constituency Deputy Women’s Organiser, Beatrice Agbeko Teye.