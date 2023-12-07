Eastfield Foundation donates TV and orange seedlings to Akyem Aboabo Health Centre

Kweku Zurek Dec - 07 - 2023 , 15:48

Eastfield Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of West Africa's largest orange orchard, Eastfield Farms, has made a charitable donation to the Akyem Aboabo Health Centre in the Birim Central municipality of Ghana's Eastern region.

The foundation presented a 43" LED TV set, along with hundreds of organic oranges and seedlings to support the health facility.

This act of philanthropy, which occurred on Wednesday, is part of Eastfield Foundation's ongoing social initiatives in collaboration with its key partner, the Orange Growers Association (OGA). The aim is to assist schools and health facilities within its operational area.

Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi, the honourable assembly member for the Akyem Aboabo electoral area, led the delegation to the health facility and expressed gratitude to Eastfield Foundation and its partners for their generous donation. He commended the foundation for supporting healthcare delivery in the electoral area and highlighted the potential for Akyem Aboabo Health Centre to handle a significant portion of cases currently directed to the Akyem Oda Government Hospital with adequate support.

The farm manager of Eastfield Farms, Sam Dokyi, emphasized the commitment of Eastfield Foundation and its partners to continuous corporate social responsibility, benefiting both local and external communities.

Agnes Adabrah, senior midwifery officer and in-charge at Akyem Aboabo Health Centre, received the donated items. She highlighted the positive impact of the television set on the waiting area, providing entertainment for patients. The fresh, organically grown oranges were acknowledged for their potential to supply essential vitamin C to patients and staff. Mrs. Adabrah pledged their dedication to nurturing the seedlings for future harvests.

However, she pointed out the challenges faced by the health facility and called on stakeholders for support in upgrading it to clinic status. Specific needs include separate wards for children and adults, a fence wall, and medical equipment and supplies.

The event was attended by Nana Ampomah Kubrah Yeboah II, chief of Akyem Aboabo, officials from Eastfield Foundation and partners, representatives from Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate, and unit committee members, among others. Patients and staff expressed their joy at the generous gesture and appealed for continued support from the Eastfield Foundation and other entities.