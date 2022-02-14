DVLA opens new office in Obuasi

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened a new office in Obuasi to serve its customers from in and around Obuasi.
The new office is an upgrade of the existing one which had to be relocated and expanded to accommodate the increasing number of customers and also provide services which hitherto were not available there.
The new state-of-the-art digital office would provide all services currently being provided at all DVLA offices including premium service.
Customer care
Speaking at the ceremony to inaugurate the office, the Board Chairman of DVLA, Mr Frank Davies, appealed to the staff not to give the public cause to use the services of middlemen better known as ‘goro boys’ as a result of their attitudes.
He said the customers remained the best assets of the authority and as such, “if we fail to give the best of the attention and care, the tendency is that they would find an alternative service provider.”
He, thus, charged the workers to eschew acts that would bring the name and image of the authority into disrepute and to place customer care at the core of the operations of DVLA.
Mr Davies said the DVLA was no longer a technical organisation but a service-oriented one, especially, in this era of increasing customer sophistication.
Objective
The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, said the objective of the authority was to ensure that only qualified drivers and licensed vehicles plied the road in the country.
“Our operational goal remains the same: having qualified drivers and fully licensed vehicles on our roads done simply, done safely and done efficiently,” he said.
He added that the authority would continue to build on the reforms it started some 20 years ago to meet the mission and objective of the authority which is to become “autonomous, efficient and sustainable.”