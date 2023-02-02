Court orders psychiatric evaluation of man behind audio alleging police planted 'wee', cocaine in his vehicle

A District Court in Achimota has ordered for a psychiatric examination to be conducted on Patrick Asiedu, the Uber driver accused by the police of being behind the viral video accusing the Police of planting drugs in his car after stopping them.
The court, presided over Mr Prince Owusu, made the order on January 31, 2023, after Asiedu, the Uber driver had made his second appearance before it.
The court has, therefore, remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on February 14, 2023.
Asiedu is facing three charges.
His plea has been reserved.
The police have said preliminary investigations indicated that Asiedu was not a medical doctor as he claimed in the audio he shared on social media.
According to the Police, further investigations revealed that the purported video recordings did not happen as narrated by the accused.
It said the said story "was a total fabrication by the suspect".
GNA