Court orders Anas to testify in open court in Kwesi Nyantakyi trial, former GFA boss to see his face

Justice Agbernosi May - 17 - 2023 , 13:37

The Accra High Court has ordered investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify in open court in the trial of former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, the court, presided over by Justice Marie Louise Simmons, would allow Anas to disguise himself during his testimony.

Again, per the ruling of the court, Mr Nyantakyi will have the opportunity to see Anas’ face in chambers before he testifies in open court.

Justice Simmons gave the ruling today following an application by the prosecution for Anas to testify in camera.

Lawyers for Mr Nyantakyi opposed the application and urged the court to rather allow Anas to testify in open court with his face showing.

In her ruling today, Justice Simmons granted the application in part and held that Anas had been seen in public wearing his beads as a mask and therefore there was nothing wrong with him testifying in public with his beads mask on.