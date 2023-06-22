Charles Bissue withdraws application against OSP

Jun - 22 - 2023

A former Presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, has withdrawn an application seeking to quash an arrest warrant obtained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from the Kaneshie District Court against him.

At the General Jurisdiction division of the High Court today (June 22), lawyer for Mr Bissue, Nana Gyabi, informed the court about his decision to withdraw the application.

The application was subsequently struck out as withdrawn by the Court presided over by Justice Abena Amponsah Buansi.

Background

The OSP on May 3, 2023, invited Mr Bissue to appear before him on May 22 about an investigation into the activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

But Bissue through his lawyers wrote back to the OSP on May 18, 2023 requesting the petition forming the basis of his invite.

He also asked the OSP to reschedule the meeting from May 22, 2023 to May 25 2023 because of a domestic emergency but that request was refused by the OSP.

Following that, Mr Bissue failed to honor the OSP’s invitation due to the domestic emergency

Bench warrant

Consequently, the OSP obtained a bench warrant from the Kaneshie District Court, for his arrest.

Mr Bissue, therefore filed the application arguing that the warrant procured for his arrest was made in wrongful exercise of the discretion of the Kaneshie District Court.

The application, which was invoking the supervisory powers of the High Court was seeking among others, an order of certiorari directed at the Kanshie District Court, quashing the aforesaid order.