Charles Bissue arrested by OSP after he turned himself in

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 21 - 2023 , 16:41

Charles Bissue arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after he turned himself in on Wednesday.

At 11:45 am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Mr Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, a former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) turned himself in to the OSP.

He was immediately placed under arrest, interviewed and subsequently released on bail.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng made this known in a press statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

Wanted

The OSP last week declared Charles Bissue a wanted person after he failed to respond to an invitation.

The invitation is in relation to an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved IMCIM.

The OSP viewed his failure to honour the invitation as a significant obstruction to the investigation and therefore declared him wanted.

Mr. Bissue, who recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the OSP from prosecuting him, failed to honour the invitation sent by the Special Prosecutor.

In December 2022, Mr. Bissue initiated legal proceedings by issuing a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim against the OSP and two others after the OSP announced the conclusion of investigations into corruption allegations made by Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas against him.

In January 2023, Mr. Bissue amended the writ and filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him.