We’ll select winnable candidate - NPP W/R Director of Communications

George Folley Jun - 21 - 2023 , 17:02

The Western Regional Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Issa Fuseini, has stated that the party will look for a leader with qualities that will enable it to win next year's presidential election hands down.

He said what the NPP needed now was power but not just a candidate, but a flag bearer who could give the party victory.

In an interaction with the Daily Graphic in Takoradi, Mr Fuseini said the presidential candidate must be popular, marketable, incorruptible and competent.

He said although all the aspirants were qualified to lead the party, the situation required that the leader of the party must be someone who could bring everyone on board for a common front.

"We need a candidate who has dedicated himself to the party and has been accepted by the rank and file in particular and Ghanaians in general for the battle ahead," he added.

He, therefore, urged delegates to look for such qualities when voting for a flag bearer towards Election 2024.

Mr Fuseini appealed to the aspirants that for the sake of the unity of the party, they must conduct their campaigns with decorum, devoid of intemperate language, name calling, among others pointing out that," we are a family with a strong bond of unity and nothing must be done to derail this".

Lost seats

The NPP Regional Communications Director said the party was determined to win four more parliamentary seats in addition to the current nine in the Western Region.

Out of the 17 constituencies in the region, the NPP won nine as against eight by the NDC.

Mr Fuseini said the party had learnt a lot of lessons from the last elections and had therefore put in place a number of measures and structures to avoid such occurrences.

"We are also equipping our members, foot soldiers and the entire party machinery in the region to enable us to achieve our aim towards winning more seats;

I have no doubt come December 7, 2024, this will be achieved," he confidently told the Daily Graphic.

He appealed to Ghanaians not to be swayed by comments of opponents of the party that the government of the NPP had failed to improve their living standards and should therefore not be voted for again, adding that in spite of the current economic hardship, the government had done well to implement most of its policies including the Free Senior High School.