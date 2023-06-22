Bui Power Authority enhances operational efficiency with ICT

Vincent Amenuveve Jun - 22 - 2023 , 10:34

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has partnered Huawei to set up a broadband private network to make routine maintenance and the handling of emergencies easier and more efficient at the power plant.

Known as the eLTE, the system has a central device which carries voice, video and data services via handsets to facilitate instant communication between the control room and maintenance staff moving around the plant without any breaks.

This is the first time Huawei, a global service provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has deployed the eLTE-based solution in the hydroelectric industry.

Facility tour

The Vice-President of Corporate Communications of Huawei, Edison Xie, led a delegation of Huawei officials from Ghana and China to tour the Bui Generation Station (BGS) and the Bui power enclave located on the Black Volta River on the boundary between the Savannah and Bono regions, last Friday.

Also on the tour were representatives from the media.

The Huawei delegation and the media toured the dam gallery, the switch gear, dewatering, turbine and the control room units at the BGS.

A Technology Engineer with Huawei, Kwaku Donkor, who conducted the delegation round the facility, explained the workings of the system to the Daily Graphic.

Instant communication

Mr Donkor explained that the network was used without extensive cables and installations, for both indoor and outdoor working areas, including roadways inside the dam, generator rooms and employee living areas within the Bui vicinity.

“Now staff can communicate via video call to fix maintenance challenges in record time, and building modern networks also provide capacity for growth, enabling intelligent digital transformation of the site in the future,” Mr Donkor added.

The technology engineer said the hydro-solar hybrid power plant by BGS was leading the way in sub-Saharan Africa, with essential communication and operational management services provided across Huawei’s eLTE broadband network.

Digital technology

Mr Xie explained that Huawei believed that digital technology was an effective tool to fight climate change, protect the environment and enable green development”.

He said digitalisation and decarbonisation could work together, propelling and reinforcing each other to help build a greener world.

“Our vision and mission is to bring digital technology to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world,” he stated.

An Assistant Manager of ICT at BPA, Martin Amadotor, said the role of the BGS, as an important provider of hydroelectric power in the country, had been further strengthened and complemented with new installation of solar power generation capability and Huawei's broadband private network.

He demonstrated the various processes of how the eLTE works through 155 handsets distributed to workers at the Bui power enclave to facilitate communication from the control room to staff on the ground for effective maintenance of equipment at the BGS.

Background

Bui Power Authority (BPA) was established by an Act of Parliament, BPA Act 740, 2007, with a mandate to develop hydroelectric power projects on the Black Volta River at Bui and for related matters.

This mandate was, however, expanded through the BPA (Amendment) Act 2020 (Act 1046), to develop hydroelectric power sites on other rivers as well as the development of renewable and other clean energy alternatives beyond the Black Volta River in Ghana.

Currently, the Bui Generation Station produces 404MW of hydro power.

An additional 50MW of power is generated from the solar installations on site.

This is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 47,000 tonnes annually.

In October 2019, construction commenced on the first phase of the 250 Mega Watts (MW) project with the development of a Solar Photo Voltaic (PV) Facility.

Additionally, the BPA has commissioned a 5MW Floating Solar Plant which is the first in the sub-Saharan region and supplies power through the Bui Switchyard to the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices.

It operates in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.