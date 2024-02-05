Cement Regulation takes effect - Existing companies to re-register, no new factories without licence

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 05 - 2024 , 02:23

The Ghana Standards Authority (Manufacture of Cement) Regulation, 2023, (L.I. 2480) has come into force in a significant move to ensure the quality and safety of cement products in the country.

The new regulation, which was approved unanimously by Members of Parliament, sets stringent standards and guidelines for cement production to safeguard consumers and promote industry best practices.

The LI, which was gazetted on November 23, took effect from December 22, 2023, making it mandatory for any entity to intending to manufacture cement to obtain licence before it could do so.

