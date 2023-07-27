At the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost [PHOTOS]

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 27 - 2023 , 10:17

At the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost

This was at the opening of the Church of Pentecost’s 2023 National Development Conference on Wednesday, July 26, at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.