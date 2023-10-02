At Ghana CEO Awards: Bawumia urges business leaders to champion SDGs - Graphic MD is CEO of the Year, Print Media

Kweku Zurek & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 02 - 2023 , 06:36

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on business leaders in the country to collaborate with the government towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Vice-President said business leaders must play a pivotal role because of the private sector's role in fostering innovation, job creation and driving economic growth.

"According to the United Nations Global Compact, the private sector accounts for 60 per cent of the world's GDP, 90 per cent of employment and 80 per cent of capital flows globally, thus the private sector's role in the promotion of sustainable development and achieving the SDGs cannot be underestimated," Dr Bawumia said.

Graphic MD’s award

The Vice-President made the call in Accra last Saturday when he delivered the keynote address at the second edition of the Ghana CEO Awards which saw the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Ato Afful, win the Print Media Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year award.

Mr Afful received a plaque and a citation for his innovation, leadership, vision and outstanding practices that set him apart from the rest.

He was also acknowledged to have produced clear and compelling value towards the development of the sector and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The event was organised by Globe Productions on the theme: "The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGs in Ghana".

Poverty reduction

Dr Bawumia highlighted the progress made in reducing poverty rates in the country from 52 per cent in 1991 to 23 per cent in 2017.

He, however, pointed out that Ghana's ranking of 107 out of 193 countries in the 2021 SDG index underscored the need for the private sector's active involvement, given its substantial contribution to the nation's GDP.

Theophilus Yartey (2nd from left), Editor, Graphic, receiving the CEO of the Year-Media (Print) award on behalf of Ato Afful, Managing Director, GCGL, from Charles Ambani, United Nations Ambassador to Ghana. With them are Doreen Hamond (2nd from right), Editor of The Mirror, and Patrick Berko, Events Manager, GCGL. ELVIS NII NOI DOWUONA

To accomplish the SDGs, the Vice-President urged the private sector to promote sustainability through eco-friendly practices, collaborative efforts with stakeholders, and the adoption of innovative business models that foster social and environmental well-being.

He further called on businesses to invest in clean energy, enhance working conditions, support education and healthcare access, and contribute to community development through skills education.

While emphasising the government's commitment to providing an enabling environment for private sector businesses, Dr Bawumia stressed the importance of public sector participation in achieving the SDGs, citing areas such as macro-stability, financial inclusion and revenue mobilisation.

He gave an assurance that the government would also play its part by providing an enabling environment for private sector businesses to thrive.

"We cannot only leave it to the private sector in terms of achieving the SDGs; the public sector has an important role to play in areas such as macro-stability, address systems, financial inclusion through mobile money interoperability; digital payments, digital address systems, domestic revenue mobilisation and this is what government is very much engaged in".

He also congratulated the CEO of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar, on putting together an event to celebrate individuals who were making a contribution to the country's drive to achieve the SDGs.

Rationale

Latif Abubakar, for his part, said the awards were the ultimate platform for celebrating visionaries who have thrived against the odds and rendered ideas into existence.

He said this year's winners were selected for their contribution to the realisation of the SDG goals in Ghana.

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, encouraged businesses to invest in projects that benefit local communities, while the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, emphasised the critical role of private sector-led innovation, investment and collaboration in achieving SDG goals such as global poverty reduction.

Awards ceremony

Over 30 awards were presented to CEOs of private and public companies for their contribution towards promoting the SDGs.

The organisers said the winners demonstrated sustainable development commitment by adopting eco-friendly business practices, investing in clean energy, enhancing working conditions, improving access to education and health care, job creation, skills training and promoting financial inclusion.

Awardees

Other notable winners included the Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah (Private Sector CEO of the Year); the President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), George Agyekum Nana Donkor (Africa CEO of the Year); international business consultant, Dr Kenneth Kwaku, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award; MD of GLICO General Insurance Company Ltd, Andrew Achampong-Kyei (Male Outstanding Leadership CEO of the Year); and the CEO of Accra Sewerage System Ghana Limited, Florence Awaa Cobbold (Female Outstanding Leadership CEO of the Year) .

Others are the Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank, Daniel Asiedu (Personality of the Year, Private Sector); the founder of Aquarian Records, Rocky Dawuni (CEO of the Year, Music Honour); the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, (CEO of the Year, Public Sector); and the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (Personality of the Year, Public Sector); Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ghana EXIM Bank, Rosemary Archer (Public Sector COO of the Year); COO of OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, Philip Oti-Mensah (Private Sector COO of the Year); MD of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Edwin Alfred Provencal (Downstream Oil and Gas CEO of the Year); and CEO of Rebirth Group, Michael Kojo Asiedu (Start Up CEO of the Year).

The rest are the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey (CEO of the Year, Chamber); the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, (CEO of the Year, Power); the General Manager of Despite Group of Companies, Mr Kennedy Osei (Young Achiever of the Year); and the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan (CEO of the Year, Electronic Media); CEO of Ghana Export and Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afia Asabea Asare (Trade Facilitation CEO of the Year); and the CEO of Ghana Link Network Services, Nick Danso Adjei (Entrepreneur of the Year — Private Sector).