Apostle Ntumy was greatly loved by God - Chairman of Pentecost

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 25 - 2024 , 09:27

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost (CoP), Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, has described the late former Chairman of the church, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, as a man greatly loved by God.

He said the late Chairman, in spite of all the challenges he went through, dedicated his entire life to the service of God.

For him, Apostle Ntumy remained the most loved leader of the church, asking the church to name one person who is more loved by the church than Apostle Ntumy.

Apostle Nyamekye was delivering a sermon at the memorial and burial service of the late former Chairman of the church, which was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The well attended event, brought together leaders of the church, clerics from other churches, political leaders including the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Apostle Ntumy dedicated his life to the ministry, beginning at age 26 and later serving as chairman for two terms from 1998 to 2008.

A retirement service was held for Apostle Ntumy in September 2023, in Hamburg, Germany, marking the end of his 39-year ministry.

Speaking on the title: "A man greatly loved", Apostle Nyamekye compared the life of Daniel with that of Apostle Ntumy, saying that it was God who had called him to give him rest after his labour.

He said Apostle Ntumy remained of the dedicated leaders of the church who until his death, continued to contribute in diverse ways to the growth of the church, particularly in the production of the church's literary materials.