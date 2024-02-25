NCA shuts down 4 radio stations in Bawku over security concerns

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Feb - 25 - 2024 , 14:31

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down four radio stations in Bawku in the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region.

The affected stations are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM respectively.

Graphic Online gathered that the exercise, which was carried out last Saturday, February 24, 2024, amid heavy military protection, followed a recommendation by the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Advice

A statement issued by the NCA said the decision was taken based upon the advice of the Ministry of National Security and the operations of the said FM stations in fueling the age-old conflict.

It added that incendiary utterances of the panelists and presenters of the radio stations have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict leading to loss of lives and property in the area.

It said “consequently, the NCA has invoked its powers to shut doen the stations in accordance with Section (1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act,2008 (ACT 775) which provides that “the Authority may suspend or revoke a licence or a frequency authorization where; the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest”.

The NCA assured the public that it would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to execute its mandate as set out by the law and therefore called on all stakeholders to adhere to the tenets and regulations governing the communications ministry.

Background

Bawku, the once vibrant commercial town, has been the hotbed of an age-old conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusis.

The unending conflict continue to have negative impact on the social and economic lives of the people, compelling many public sector workers as well as public and private institutions to flee the town.