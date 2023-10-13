Ambassadors donate GH¢100,000 to Gbewah Palace reconstruction fund

Zakaria Alhassan Oct - 13 - 2023 , 09:15

A group of Ghanaian Ambassadors of Dagbon descent, have donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to the local fundraising committee for the reconstruction of the Gbewah Palace, the seat of the Overlord of Dagbon, in Yendi.

They also presented a plaque with the names of members of the group who are serving in various countries around the globe inscribed on it to the Overlord, Ya-Na Abukari II, at his residence in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The amount is their contribution towards the construction of the project.

Presentation

The Consul General at the Ghana Embassy in Nigeria, Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, made the presentation on behalf of the group last Tuesday.

She said “after learning about this laudable initiative, my colleagues and I decided to come together to mobilise some funds as a responsibility to support the construction of the new palace befitting the status of Dagbon”.

Hajia Samata said it was the beginning of more of such support from the group to ensure the project was successfully carried out.

She expressed appreciation to Ya-Na Abukari II and other stakeholders who were all working hard to realise the vision of the Overlord.

The Chairman of the local fundraising committee, Alhaji Sheriff Mahama, who received the donation, thanked the group for the gesture.

He also expressed appreciation to all those who had so far donated to his outfit and pledged that the funds would be used for the intended purpose.

“For those, who are yet to donate, our doors are always open, the project is a worthy cause and we, therefore, entreat you to also extend a helping hand,” Alhaji Sheriff added.

Initiative

The Ya-Na explained that upon his ascension to the skin, he decided to assemble all the chiefs under his jurisdiction to brief them about the idea of constructing a new palace befitting the kingdom.

This was later made known to the entirety of Dagbon who embraced it and a committee was subsequently set up to oversee the realisation of the project.

“At the moment, work is on course and the chiefs and people are cooperating.

I will like to commend all those who have supported us in this endeavour; the journey is still long, but by the grace of God, we shall get there,” he said.