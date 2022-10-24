All excavators must be registered with MMDAs else…

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has directed owners and users of excavators to register their equipment with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) within their jurisdiction latest by November 2, this year.
The measure is part of a raft of measures the government is taking to halt illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey.
In a press statement issued today, Mr Jinapor asked the MMDAs to ensure that owners of excavators disclosed the purpose for acquisition of the machines before they were registered.
“An owner, operator, and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used, as the case may be,” he said.
Attached below a full copy of the statement :