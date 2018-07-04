Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for state visit to South Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Wednesday to lead the Ghanaian delegation for a State Visit to the Republic of South Africa, on the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.
The President will return to Ghana on Friday and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.