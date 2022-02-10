Achieving gender equality: ABANTU advocates passage of Affirmative Action bill

Over the years, elections are said to have proven to be unable to ensure equality in the representation of women and men in our governance structure.
This is attributed to the country’s historical patriarchal system, systemic marginalisation of women in decision making, women’s burden of care and a host of challenges, which made it impossible for women to attain the required numbers for effective participation and representation.Follow @Graphicgh
It is for this reason that women’s right groups are calling for strategies to be employed to ensure equal representation, democracy and sustainable development make is required as a nation.
They are, therefore, calling for an Affirmative Action (AA) Law, which, according to them, is a guaranteed strategy for achieving gender equality in decision making and other areas where equal participation of women and men are needed.
To help push support for the passage of a bill for Ghana, the Convenor of the A.A. Bill Coalition, Mrs