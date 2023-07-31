7 Receive honorary degrees from UCC

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jul - 31 - 2023 , 09:53

The University of Cape Coast(UCC) has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on seven persons for their immense contribution to academia and society.

They are the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area in the Central Region, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, and a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong.

The others are Rev. Prof Harold Stewart Amonoo-Kuofi, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Cape Coast Technical University; Dr Deborah Rose of Yale University; Dr Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of Danpong Healthcare Group Ltd, and Prof. Daniel Asua Wubah, an accomplished scientist and traditional leader.

Event

Dr Prempeh was awarded Doctor of Educational Leadership (DEL) Honoris Causa at a special congregation at the New Examination Centre (NEC) of the university.

Dr Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, was honoured for his visionary leadership in transformative education, his role in the implementation of the landmark Free SHS education when he was the minister of education, as well as his support towards the establishment of the Institute for Educational Planning and

Administration (IEPA) of the university, turning it into a UNESCO Category II Centre of Excellence for West Africa.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, a lawyer, was also conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) Honoris Causa for his meritorious and distinguished service to the nation, international community and humanity in general as a legal advocate, visionary and the conscience of tradition.

Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong was honoured with a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Honoris Causa, for his distinguished service to the country, the international community and humanity.

Rev Prof Harold Stewart Amonoo-Kuofi was conferred Doctor of Science Honoris Causa for his remarkable impact in the medical ethos of college life, exemplary leadership and for successfully raising the profile of the UCC, especially the School of Medical Sciences and the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi was recognised for his instrumental role in the elevation of the Cape Coast Regional Hospital to the status of a Teaching Hospital as well as the establishment of a diagnostic centre and clinical teaching centre at the teaching hospital.

Dr Rose of the Yale University received a Doctor of Education Honoris Causa for her dedication and support to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education in Ghana, Africa and humanity.

For his part, Dr Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, was conferred Dr of Entrepreneurship, while Prof Daniel Asua Wubah, who is also the Toapentenhen of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area, was conferred with a Dr of Strategic Leadership for his contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

Appreciation

On behalf of the awardees, Prof. Wubah expressed appreciation to the university for recognising and honouring their efforts and pledged to work more for the betterment of society.

“I will like to throw a challenge to all seven of us as we accept this honorary degree not to forget the weight of responsibilities it comes with.

“It is a call to action; a reminder of the tremendous impact that we can make when we combine knowledge with compassion and use it to address the challenges facing societies today,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, congratulated the awardees and urged them to support the university to achieve its plans and visions of becoming a global entrepreneurial hub of academic excellence.