19-Year-Old student jailed 20 months for stealing

A nineteen-year-old student has been sentenced to 20 months in prison custody by the Wenchi Magistrate Court for stealing a car gearbox and battery belonging to his teacher. The convict, Augustine Takyi, is a student at the Yoyoano Methodist Junior High School, a suburb of Wenchi in the Bono Region.
The complainant in the case was Ms Dorcas Owusu, 29, who is a teacher residing in a low-cost suburb of Wenchi. According to the police, Ms Owusu teaches Takyi and had taken him as her errand boy. She has two saloon cars parked in her compound, one of which gearbox developed a fault. The faulty gearbox was replaced with a new one while she kept the old one in her fenced compound.
Facts
Chief Inspector Victor Samadzi told the court that on April 18, 2022, Ms Owusu detected that the gearbox and her car battery had been stolen.
He explained that when Takyi was confronted, he denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the lost items.
Ms Owusu, therefore, reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of Takyi who admitted the offence upon interrogation.
Takyi told the police that he had given the items to some people at Droboso, near Wenchi.
The court presided over by Mr Kojo Frimpong Manso, sentenced Takyi, after he had pleaded guilty to the offence of stealing, to 20 months in prison.