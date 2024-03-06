Prempeh College launches 75th anniversary celebration

Mar - 06 - 2024

The 75th anniversary celebrations of Prempeh College has been launched.

It was launched by the Board of Governors of Prempeh College on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at a short ceremony.

The anniversary is on the theme: "Celebrating 75 Years of Outstanding Leadership and Service to Society".

The programme started with a guard of honour at the forecourt of the college by the school cadet corps, with a procession and inspection section led by the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr William Kwame Amankrah-Appiah, an old student of Prempeh College.

In a welcome address, the headmaster, Very Rev. Lewis Asare, also an old student talked about the successful performance of the school in examinations and said in the last four years, Prempeh College had achieved 94.6 per cent pass rate in the WASSCE.

He said the college's robotics team had won many trophies including becoming the World Champions in 2020 and mentioned many other achievements in sports and other extra curricular activities.

He said should the college be given the needed investment in academics, robotics, sports and other extra curricular activities, they would achieve more.

The Senior Prefect of Prempeh College, Eugene Nkrumah Yeboah stated that the current students were committed to maintaining and improving on the great name that Prempeh College had carved for itself in the history of second cycle education in Ghana and the world at large.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors and Global President of Prempeh College Old Students' Association, Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, who is also the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), in an address, urged the 'Amanfoo' fraternity and other stakeholders to support the college's proposed projects such as the Cooking Mechanism project estimated at $110,000, fixing of the main gate, the CCTV installation project estimated at $30,000, an athletic oval estimated at $250,000 and an e-library project.

He appealed to all Amanfoo across the globe and other stakeholders to donate funds to support of the 75th anniversary celebrations, especially, the various infrastructure projects earmarked to be completed as part of the celebrations to help give the college a facelift while providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The Guest Speaker, Prof Peter Donkor, also an old student indicated that Prempeh College was established in 1949, through a collaboration involving the Kumasi Traditional Council led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, the Presbyterian and Methodist Church and the British Colonial Government.

He said the school started in leaky wooden structures which were remnants of the 52nd Military Hospital at Sofoline.

It started with 50 boys who were recruited as the first batch on February 3, 1949.

Prof. Donkor, who is a Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the KNUST and a Consultant Surgeon at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), said over the years, there has been successive headmasters, both expatriate and indigenous assisted by dedicated teachers and administrative staff, who have put in their best efforts to upgrade the physical infrastructure of the school, create a culture of academic excellence and instill discipline in the students.

He said Prempeh College cannot rest on its achievements but must spearhead a national transformation agenda to help solve the countries perennial problems.

The Apagyahene, Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, also an old student, joined the Governing Board of the College to outdoor a new logo and cloth for the anniversary.

The College has set up a Fundraising Committee to raise funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations.