Republic Bank supports Legon VC’s laptop initiative

Daily Graphic Education Mar - 05 - 2024 , 10:46

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated 25 laptops towards the University of Ghana Vice Chancellor’s “One Student, One Laptop (1S1L)” initiative.

The donation comes under the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, “Power to Make a Difference” (PMAD), and in a demonstration of Republic Bank’s commitment towards one of its chosen United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4) Quality Education.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Benjamin Dzoboku, who led the delegation to present the laptops, lauded the vice chancellor’s initiative to support students who do not have the means of owning a laptop, which is an essential tool for learning and acquiring of skills that would ensure students’ readiness for the world of work.

“Technology drives growth and the use of a computer by students cannot be over-emphasised in today’s world.

“At Republic Bank, the ‘Power to Learn’ is one of our thematic CSR areas and today we are pleased to use that power to enhance the learning experience of the students,” Mr Dzoboku said.

Receiving the laptops on behalf of the University of Ghana, Prof. Amfo expressed her appreciation for the bank’s kind gesture and announced that the donation of the 25 laptops brought the total number of laptops received under the 1S1L initiative to 500.

Isil programme

She revealed that the 1S1L programme would begin the process of distributing the laptops to beneficiaries and was confident that the students would put the laptops to good use.

The PMAD is an initiative under the CSR of the bank, which is built on four pillars, namely the Power to Learn, Care, Help, and Succeed.