Tech innovation key to nurturing future sports talents — GCTU Vice-Chancellor

Kester Aburam Korankye Education Mar - 13 - 2024 , 08:20

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, has said the sports industry will be increasingly reliant on technology in nurturing the next generation of individuals capable of competing on the global stage.

He said universities and institutions of higher learning must, therefore, develop the right mindsets and put in place the systems and infrastructure that technologically support sports development.

“As a technology-driven institution, we recognise the important role technology plays in developing sports talents as we move deeper into the fourth industrial revolution, so institutions like ours must have in place the systems and infrastructure needed to take advantage of benefits,” he said.

Prof. Afoakwa was speaking at a ceremony to outdoor a newly constructed multipurpose sports facility for students of the university last Friday.

“This milestone signifies the facility's preparedness to cater to a range of sports disciplines for students keen on engaging in athletic pursuits,” Prof. Afoakwa said.

Prof. Afoakwa said the construction of the facility was in fulfilment of the university’s desire to make sports a priority to help nurture talents using cutting-edge technology.

Multipurpose

The versatile sports complex is designed to support seven competitive sports, including hockey, handball, basketball, volleyball and football, and offers students a diverse array of sporting opportunities. Noteworthy features of the GCTU sports facility include a 220-seat capacity arena equipped with essential amenities such as washrooms.

Prof. Afoakwa expressed confidence in the university's administration and students' eagerness to participate in various sports activities.

He emphasised the positive impact that the facility was expected to have on students, serving as a catalyst for enhancing their quality of life and injecting renewed energy into their pursuits.

Prof. Afoakwa highlighted the university's commitment to leveraging sports as a platform for economic advancement and nurturing talent within the student body.

By fostering a culture of sports excellence, he said the university aimed not only to promote physical well-being but also to harness the potential of sports as a tool for personal development and community enrichment.