10 Foods which boost fertility

Daily Graphic Life Mar - 19 - 2024 , 15:03

Can eating certain foods really boost your fertility?

The answer is yes. It’s important to remember that there is no magic diet that will result in pregnancy, but food and lifestyle choices do have a significant impact on the reproductive health of both women and men.

The foods you eat, and other factors such as lifestyle and stress levels, can boost fertility through their impact on the guts, blood flow, hormone levels and overall health.

Here are 10 foods to incorporate into your diet to boost your fertility:

Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are high in fibre and protein which can help improve ovulation. Studies have shown that replacing animal protein with vegetable sources of protein can reduce the risk of ovulatory infertility.

Both of these legumes are also an excellent source of folic acid, a vital component that aids with conception and helps in healthy embryo development.

Sunflower seeds

Eating sunflower seeds is an easy way to help maintain proper sperm levels without making any huge dietary changes. Roasted, unsalted sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, an essential nutrient that increases sperm count and motility.

Fruits

Antioxidant-rich foods such as fruits and berries are high in vitamin C and folic acid which provides healthy fetal growth after conception.

Raspberries, blueberries and strawberries all contain natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, two components that greatly improve fertility in both men and women.

Avocados

Avocados are full of Vitamin K, potassium and folate that assist the body with so many things— vitamin absorption, blood pressure regulation and more.

They also comprise of monounsaturated fats (healthy fats) that offer tons of dietary fibre and folic acid which we know are crucial during the early stages of pregnancy.

Quinoa

Quinoa is an amazing whole grain because it’s not only carb-free, but it’s also a perfect source for protein, zinc, and folic acid.

Altogether, these components offer a robust prenatal protection plan, while maintaining healthy fetal growth once pregnancy takes place.

Greek yogurt and cheeses

Fatty foods are great for boosting fertility. Greek yogurt and cheese contain calcium, probiotics and vitamin D, which help improve ovulation.

Also, you’ll receive an ample amount of protein from each food, reinforcing the odds of a successful pregnancy through more precise ovulation cycles.

Salmon

To pile on more of those healthy fats, salmon offers loads of protein and valuable omega-3s that improve fetal development throughout pregnancy.

Men can also benefit from eating salmon for its high levels of vitamin D and selenium, two components that raise semen levels and enhance its overall health.

Asparagus

Asparagus is a powerhouse food with incredible benefits for those trying to get pregnant.

Studies show that eating one cup of boiled asparagus will provide you with over 60 per cent of your daily recommended value of folic acid, daily vitamin K value and strengthen reproductive health with more than 20 per cent of vitamins A, C, and B.

It also contains substantial amounts of zinc and selenium, so men should also incorporate asparagus in their diet.

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with omega-3s and omega-6s that help the body to maintain healthy brain functions and regulate hormones.

Research also shows that men who eat walnuts on a regular basis will experience improved semen health, resulting in a better motility, quantity and morphology.

Egg yolks

Most people ditch the yolk of the egg to cut back on calories, but yolks contain vitamin B and essential omega-3s.

Yolk also contain folic acid which helps the body to create red blood cells and help to maintain embryo development after conception.

www.laurelfertility.com