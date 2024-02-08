Agotime-Ziope family: Community demand justice for 3 siblings killed in accident

Alberto Mario Noretti, WODOME Life Feb - 08 - 2024 , 12:44

Almost three months after his three children, who were playing at home at Abehinase, near Wodome, in the Volta Region, were run over by a vehicle which veered off the road, killing them instantly, Yao Akpabli is asking the police to take up the case and ensure justice for the bereaved family.

The Akpabli siblings, Lilian, five; Miracle, two; and his twin sister Mirabel were killed by the Toyota Hilux pick-up, with registration number, GN 6613-15, belonging to Makafui and Sons Lotto Company, which was travelling from the Aflao direction towards the community.

Five other members of the family were seriously injured in the incident which occurred on November 16, last year, in the community in the Agotime-Ziope District, about two kilometres from the Togo border.

Mr Akpabli told The Mirror last Monday that since the horror was unleashed on his household, neither the owner of the company nor the driver had visited the family to express sympathy for the death of the children or empathise with the injured members of the family.

The Akpabli family has, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to order a speedy investigation into the matter.

The mother of the children, Gifty Adukonu, who looked overwhelmed with grief, could not talk to this reporter.



Ultimatum

The family has also given a week’s ultimatum to the driver of the truck to take responsibility for the incident which led to the death of their children.

On Sunday ,January 28, this year, aggrieved members of the community took to the street in a demonstration to call for justice for the Akpabli family.

When contacted on Wednesday, January 31, the Regional Command of the MTTD in Ho said it had no record of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Isaac Delaporte who is MTTD Commander said he had not been informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, other members of the community have invoked curses on the company for its insensitivity towards the victims’ family.

Attempts by The Mirror to contact the driver of the truck and the management of the company yielded no results.