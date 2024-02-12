Next article: IGP please call Michael Adjei, others to order over Otano near Adjirinanor lands

Re: Return of looted relics

Augustine Andoh Opinion Feb - 12 - 2024 , 08:50

Kwame Asare Boadu's article on the return of selected looted Asante relics in the Daily Graphic of January 25, 2024, made interesting reading, if only for the accompanying picture of some of the relics courtesy of the British Museum.

In the story, only a selection of looted items were to be returned, only temporarily.

Professor Adu Boahen confirms in "Politics in Ghana, 1800-1874" published in History of West Africa edited by J.E Ade Ajayi & Michael Crowder that the British Army looted the Asantehene's palace in February 1874, after a campaign under General Sir Garnet Wolseley that changed the course of West African history.

The Asante empire became decimated.

So many states, such as Gonja, Dagomba, Sefwi, Gyaman & Brong threw off the Asante yoke.

The Daily Graphic, with the cooperation of the British and the Victoria and Albert museums, would do history well by publishing photos, not only the selected loots but other war booty, explaining their historical and cultural significance, as well as lectures about them.

Of course, a short story about a proposed return of artefacts would not do justice to the issue.

