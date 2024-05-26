Featured

Zimbabwe becomes eighth African country to approve Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service

Graphic Online Technology May - 26 - 2024 , 10:52

Zimbabwe has become the eighth African nation to authorize Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet services.

Advertisement

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the licensing on Saturday, detailing a partnership between Starlink and IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd, a local company owned by Wicknell Chivayo, an associate of the president.

During the announcement, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of emerging technology as a strategic pillar for his government. He praised the partnership, stating, "I take this opportunity, on behalf of the government of Zimbabwe, to congratulate IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd and Starlink on this commendable milestone aimed at revolutionizing the digital and communications technology landscape in Zimbabwe."

The licencing rights were granted to Chivayo's company by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). This agreement means Starlink's services will be accessible exclusively through IMC Communications.

Zimbabwe joins a select group of African countries where Starlink operates, including Rwanda, Benin, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi. The move comes amid Starlink's recent crackdown on unlicensed operations, with the company notifying subscribers in countries without official approval that their services would be discontinued.

In related developments, Ghana is in the process of officially licensing Starlink. Despite local restrictions, a growing black market has allowed users to access the service unofficially.

The entry of Starlink into Zimbabwe is expected to significantly enhance the country's digital infrastructure, providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas, and marking a pivotal step in Zimbabwe's technological advancement.