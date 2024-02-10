Turning defeat into money: How Ghana can commercialise national soccer team in challenging times

Prof. Samuel Lartey Sports News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 14:21

Making Ghana Soccer Pay Off - Back to the Basics

To make Ghana soccer pay off, it's essential to tailor strategies that leverage the unique cultural, economic, and sporting landscape of the country.

Success in this endeavour hinges on developing a comprehensive approach that encompasses effective management, strategic marketing, community engagement, and tapping into both local and international markets. A few considerations have been identified by the Author:

1. Developing local talent and academies

Ghana is known for its rich talent in soccer. Investing in local academies and grassroots programs can nurture future stars. These investments not only improve the quality of soccer but also can become profitable when these players are transferred to larger clubs internationally.

2. Leveraging international networks

Many Ghanaian players have successful careers in Europe and other continents. Creating strong networks with these players can help in marketing the Ghanaian league internationally, attracting foreign investment, and possibly securing lucrative transfers.

3. Enhancing league and club management

Professionalizing the management of soccer clubs and the national league is crucial. This involves adopting modern business practices, transparent governance, and sustainable financial models, making the league more attractive to sponsors and investors.

4. Broadcasting rights and digital platforms

Negotiating better broadcasting deals, both locally and internationally, can significantly increase revenue. Additionally, developing digital platforms for streaming games can reach a wider audience, including the Ghanaian diaspora, and create additional revenue streams.

5. Engaging sponsorship and partnerships

Attracting corporate sponsors is key. This can be achieved by demonstrating the value of the Ghanaian soccer market. Tailoring sponsorship packages that offer value to local and international businesses can drive investment.

6. Merchandising and branding

Capitalizing on merchandising opportunities by selling team jerseys, memorabilia, and other branded items can be a significant revenue source. Strong branding of the Ghanaian league and national team is essential to support merchandise sales.

7. Matchday experience and stadium utilisation

Improving the matchday experience to increase attendance and ticket sales is vital. This can include enhancing stadium facilities and hosting events. Utilizing stadiums for non-sporting events can also generate additional income.

8. Community engagement and social responsibility

Building strong connections with the local community can foster a loyal fan base. Engaging in social responsibility initiatives can improve the public image of clubs and the league, attracting more fans and sponsors.

9. Expanding youth and women's soccer

Investing in youth and women's soccer can tap into new talent pools and fan bases. This can also open doors for additional funding and sponsorships specifically aimed at youth and women's sports development.

10. Exploring international markets and competitions

Participating in international competitions and organizing tours can expose Ghanaian teams to global audiences. This exposure can be instrumental in securing international sponsorships and broadcasting deals.

11. Focusing on Performance and Success

Ultimately, the performance of clubs and the national team on the international stage can significantly boost the brand. Success in major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup can catapult the popularity and commercial potential of Ghana soccer.

Ghana soccer can harness its potential and turn it into a profitable and sustainable enterprise, enhancing the sport's development and its contribution to the national economy if our stakeholders in the soccer ecosystem can support the sport

The Power of soccer branding – Back to the basics

Branding is at the heart of commercialization. For Ghana's national team, this means developing a brand that transcends the pitch.

Emphasizing the team's unique identity, history, and values can create a strong emotional connection with fans. Selling branded merchandise, from jerseys to accessories, can turn passion into profit.

Ghana's vibrant culture and iconic stars, past and present, can be integral to this branding efforts.

1. Engaging content beyond the game

The digital age offers unlimited opportunities for fan engagement. Creating compelling content such as behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, and interactive online platforms can keep fans engaged, even after a loss. This approach turns every match, irrespective of its outcome, into an opportunity to strengthen fan loyalty and attract sponsors.

2. Innovative sponsorship deals

Commercial success isn't just about selling merchandise; it's also about attracting and retaining sponsors. Tailored sponsorship packages that offer brands visibility even during less successful matches can be lucrative. This involves creative use of advertising spaces, both in-stadium and digitally, ensuring sponsors get value for money regardless of the game's result.

3. Community and youth programme

Investing in community and youth programme can pay dividends. These initiatives not only foster future talent but also strengthen the team’s grassroots support. Local communities become stakeholders in the team's success, creating a loyal fan base that remains steadfast, win or lose.

4. Leveraging national pride

Soccer in Ghana is more than a game; it's a source of national pride. Capitalizing on this sentiment, especially during international tournaments, can galvanize support and open up commercial avenues. Creating campaigns that tie team success to national pride, even in the face of defeat, can keep enthusiasm high.