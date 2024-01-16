Senegal: Defending AFCON champions off to flying start with 3-0 Gambia win

Jan - 16 - 2024

Lamine Camara scored a brace for Senegal to ignite their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with an impressive 3-0 triumph over 10-man Gambia yesterday.

Pape Gueye swiftly propelled the 2021 champions into the lead just four minutes into the game, seizing control early on. Cardiff midfielder Ebou Adams' dismissal on the cusp of halftime left Gambia with 10 players.

Camara extended Senegal's advantage seven minutes into the second half, capitalizing on the numerical superiority. The Metz midfielder showcased finesse by concluding his brace with a magnificent curling strike in the 86th minute, securing a comprehensive victory.

The opening goal transpired in the fourth minute when Camara's cross was cleared to Sadio Mane, who deftly set up Gueye on the edge of the box. Gueye's clinical finish found the bottom corner, setting the tone for Senegal's dominance.

Despite a free-kick attempt by Musa Barrow and a close header miss by Ali Sowe for Gambia, the Teranga Lions tightened their grip on the game. Adams' red card dealt a significant blow to Gambia just before the break, opening up opportunities for Senegal.

Ismaila Sarr played a pivotal role in Camara's second goal, threading a pass that the midfielder calmly slotted into the bottom corner. Gambia, reduced to 10 men, struggled to mount a comeback as Senegal maintained control throughout the match.

Senegal's near-third goal was thwarted by goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye, who denied Habib Diallo's attempt from close range. Despite a couple of half-chances for Gambia's Omar Colley, Senegal's defense held firm, securing the victory.

Camara's sublime performance reached its peak in the 86th minute when Iliman Ndiaye navigated past Gambia's defense to find the Metz midfielder. Camara expertly curled the ball into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards out, sealing Senegal's triumph in style.