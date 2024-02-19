Next article: Kobbie Mainoo torn between England and Ghana, keeps his options open

PSG targets Rashford, Osimhen to replace Mbappe

Daily Mail Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 14:10

PSG have reportedly named Marcus Rashford on a shortlist of potential replacements for club talisman Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has long been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid the most likely destination for the France international.

The long-running saga over the 25-year-old's future took a decisive turn this week, with Mbappe informing the club that he will leave on a free when his contract expires in the summer.

According to a report from The Times, the Parisian side's football advisor Luis Campos views Rashford as a potential replacement for Mbappe.

Rashford had been in talks to join the Ligue 1 club in the summer of 2022 before ultimately remaining at United and enjoying his most prolific campaign to date at Old Trafford, netting 30 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has struggled to maintain such high standards in Erik ten Hag's second season in charge at the club.

The 26-year-old has just five English Premier League goals across 23 appearances this season, with lacklustre performances on the pitch compounded by controversial incidents outside of football.

In January the academy graduate missed training before a FA Cup tie with Newport after being pictured in a Belfast nightclub, with the incident reportedly proving contentious in the club's dressing room.

Last summer Rashford signed a new five-year deal at Old Trafford worth a basic £300,000-a-week. As such, the forward would be likely to command a large fee, with United’s new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, having the final say on any potential exit.

Rashford is joined on PSG's wishlist by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. A more traditional out-and-out striker than the Englishman, Osimhen has been a revelation at Napoli since arriving at the club from Lille in 2020.

Osimhen was the club's top scorer as Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti led them to a first Serie A title in more than three decades last season. The Nigeria international was rewarded for a his excellent form with a contract extension in December, with a release clause reported to be in excess of £105m.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly keen on signing Osimhen this summer, but the striker recently insisted that he has already has his career trajectory mapped out.

— Daily Mail